Remains of San Diego soldier missing for 6 decades returns home

SAN DIEGO – It was an emotional homecoming for Army Major Jack Griffiths , a soldier who’s remains have been missing for more than 60 years.

Griffith’s son, Joe was just 5 years old when his dad left to fight in the Korean War.

“It was an emotional moment and a strong moment and we all felt proud to be there for joe and his dad,” said Michael Draper, a family friend.

Shaking and in tears, it’s the first time Joe has seen his father in 67 years, the day his father left to fight in war back in 1949.

“This is the work of 60 plus years of effort not only to return him to us but to identify him,” said Draper.

Griffiths remains were at the national memorial cemetery of the pacific and were exhumed in 2013.

Three years later a DNA analysis of the remains matched Griffiths’ siblings ,and now after 6 decades he family can finally have that closure as Army Major Jack Griffiths finally returns home.

“To bring him to his hometown, to his family, but all of those people lined up to see him was really something,” said Draper.