Man stabbed at Mission Hills nightclub

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man was stabbed Saturday at a nightclub in Mission Hills.

The stabbing occurred at 2:12 a.m. at Spin Nightclub, located at 2028 Hancock St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim told police he was with friends at the club when he got into a verbal argument with another group of males over being bumped.

During the argument, a man in his 20s stabbed the victim twice, in the left part of his chest and his left leg, Heims said.

The victim told police he did not know what he was stabbed with or where the suspect went. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Heims said.