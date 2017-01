Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. – A man and his dog are safe after their semi-truck caught fire in Alpine Friday morning.

The breaks on the tractor-trailer overheated on Interstate 8 East of Tavern Road around 1:30 a.m. The flames quickly spread to the trailer, which was filled with 20,000 pounds of frozen beef tripe. The meat was on its way to San Diego from New Mexico.

Westbound lanes of I-8 reopened around 6 a.m. No injuries were reported.