Tilikum, SeaWorld orca that killed trainer, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tilikum, the SeaWorld orca that killed a trainer in 2010 and was profiled in ‘Blackfish’ documentary, has died.

Officials said Tilikum died Friday morning in Orlando surrounded by trainers, care staff and veterinarians.

In March 2016, SeaWorld reported that Tilikum was “beginning to deteriorate” as the killer whale battled an incurable bacterial infection in his lungs.

A cause of death is yet to be determined and a necropsy is planned. Tilikum is believed to be about 36 years old.