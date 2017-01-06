Man tries to rob bank inside grocery store

SAN DIEGO — Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank inside of a grocery store Thursday in North Clairemont.

It happened at 6:49 p.m. at a Vons at 4725 Clairemont Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The man grabbed a store basket, walked to the bank and put the basket on the counter, Heims said.

His hand was wrapped with a bag and he pointed it at the bank teller to indicate that he had a gun and demanded money, Heims said.

The teller just stared at the suspect and did not say anything or move and the suspect left the store, Heims said.

Nothing was taken, he added.

The suspect walked out to the parking lot and got into the passenger side of a waiting vehicle, described as a white or silver Ford Explorer with Pacific Honda paper plates on it, Heims said.

The suspect was described as white, in his late 20s, 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair. He was seen wearing a dark blue or black hoodie.