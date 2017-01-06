Lindbergh Field steps up security after Fort Lauderdale shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Officials at Lindbergh Field announced heightened security staffing following Friday morning's deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

"This increased presence is not in response to any specific threat to the airport or San Diego," said Rebecca Bloomfield, a spokeswoman for San Diego International Airport. "It is simply an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and security of travelers."

A lone shooter opened fire shortly before 10 a.m. Pacific time at a baggage-claim area inside the East Coast airport, killing at least five people and wounding as many as nine others, according to news reports.

Following the deadly rampage, the alleged gunman, identified as 26-year- old Esteban Santiago of New Jersey, tossed away his weapon, lay face down on the floor and waited for security personnel to arrest him, a witness told ABC News.

The motive for the killings was unknown.