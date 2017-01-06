Mexico gas price hike prompts long fuel lines near border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. -- A hike in gas prices in Mexico has triggered a gas shortage and is forcing drivers to seek other alternatives, like crossing the U.S. border to fill up the tank.

About 120 gas stations in Mexico were closed Friday after running out of supply following protests. Demonstrators angry about the gas price hike blocked the entrance to the region's main PEMEX supply and distribution center.

"We came across and I just had a quarter of a tank to get across, so now I've got to fill up so I can get back across the border because it's a problem," said John O'Brien, who lives in Mexico.

Officials in Mexico announced in December their plan to increase gas prices by about 20 percent. Mexico's president Enrique Pena Neito says the price hike is a responsible measure for the stability of Mexico's economy.

But those who drive to and from Mexico aren't happy with how difficult and expensive it has become to fill up.

Sandra Beraca lives and works in the U.S. and frequently drives to Mexico to see her family. Now, her relatives are asking her to bring them gas the next time she comes to visit. But while U.S. drivers can cross the border to fill up, it's their family and friends in Mexico they worry about the most.

"Those who have to stay there, for all the reasons, they have no choice but to wait until there is gas, make lines and lines for hours and hours just to fill up. And with the gas prices, not even their salary is going to last them," she said.