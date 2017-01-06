× El Cajon police identify knife-wielding man shot by officer

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities Friday released the name of a man who suffered non-fatal wounds when a police officer shot him during a scuffle in an East County commercial district on New Year’s Day.

Patrol personnel responding to a reported disturbance in the area of Second Street and Oakdale Avenue in El Cajon arrived to find Danny Martin Baldwin, 56, armed with a knife and walking in traffic lanes shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Rob Ransweiler.

When they tried to detain Baldwin, he allegedly refused to comply. During an ensuing struggle, one of the officers opened fire, the lieutenant said.

Medics took the suspect to a trauma center for treatment of four gunshot wounds. He remained hospitalized in stable condition Friday afternoon, Ransweiler said.

The name of the officer who shot Baldwin has yet to be made public.