Can you check firearms on a plane flight?

SAN DIEGO – The gunman who opened fire at Fort Lauderdale Airport Friday reportedly checked his gun and ammunition on a flight to Florida and got it out when he picked up his baggage in the terminal.

So who can check a gun on an airline flight? According to the Transportation Security Administration, anyone who can legally possess a gun can. While no one can bring a gun or ammunition into the passenger compartment, you can transport the weapons as checked baggage. The guns and ammunition must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container, which must prevent access to the firearms.

Passengers must declare any firearms or ammunition in their checked baggage. Check with individual airlines about limitations and fees that may apply.

For more details, read the Transportation Security Administration rules on firearms and ammunition.