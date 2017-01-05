× Scattered showers, fog may impact commute

SAN DIEGO — The light rain and gusty winds that developed overnight in San Diego County will continue Thursday as a trough of low pressure sweeps through the region.

As of early this morning, automated gauges collected .04 of an inch of rain at a site on the La Jolla Reservation; .02 on Mount Laguna; and .01 at Lake Cuyamaca and the Henshaw Dam, and in Descanso, De Luz, Julian and San Onofre, according to provisional data from the National Weather Service. No precipitation was reported in the deserts.

Rainfall amounts expected in Southern California through Friday morning range from less than a tenth of an inch in the deserts to around a quarter-inch in the valleys to up to inch in the mountains, with higher amounts on certain coastal slopes. Forecasters predicted the weather system would drop a total of .14 of an inch of rain in Borrego Springs; .19 in San Diego; .23 in Oceanside; .27 in the Miramar area; .40 in Escondido; .60 in Ramona; .63 in Alpine; .83 on Mount Laguna; 1.03 inches on Palomar Mountain and 1.07 in Julian.

Forecasters said roadways may be slick and falling rain and fog may reduce visibility.

The snow level is expected to remain above 8,000 feet and up to 3 inches may accumulate in higher elevations.

Wind gusts overnight peaked at 57 miles per hour on Volcan Mountain. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of around 50 mph are expected to continue, and a wind advisory for the mountains will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Friday.

The winds may make for difficult driving conditions along the Interstate 8 corridor, forecasters said. The bout of inclement weather is expected to end early Friday, according to the NWS.