SAN DIEGO — A shipyard worker fell into and became stuck in an under-construction vessel Thursday at BAE Systems in Barrio Logan.

It was not immediately clear whether the employee was injured in the accident shortly before 9 a.m. at the business on Belt Street near Sampson Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joseph Amador.

Efforts to free the worker from the void space were underway, Amador said.