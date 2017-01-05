× Most popular baby names revealed, and Mia loses top spot

SAN DIEGO — In a region known for boating, Noah was the most popular name for baby boys last year, while Emma was the name given most often to girls, the county of San Diego reported Thursday.

Noah took the top spot for boys for the second year in a row. The rest of the top 10 were, in order — Liam, Sebastian, Daniel, Ethan, Mateo, Alexander, Jacob, Benjamin and James.

Mateo and James replaced Oliver and David on the list.

Rounding out the top 10 for girls were Mia, Isabella, Olivia, Sophia, Sofia, Victoria, Charlotte, Ava and Emily.

Mia held the top spot last year. While the order changed, the names on the girls list remained the same.

About 45,000 babies are born annually in the San Diego region, county officials said.