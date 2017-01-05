× Mike Smith in talks with Chargers for head coaching gig

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Chargers’ search to replace former head coach Mike McCoy is heating up.

The bolts interviewed Mike Smith the defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday.

This season with the Bucs finished in the top 10 in sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles.

Smith has been coaching in the NFL for 17 years, including seven seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 – 2014.

Smith also served as linebackers coach at San Diego State from 1983 to 1985.

The Chargers are also expected to interview Matt Patricia and Dave Toub this weekend.

Patricia is defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

Toub is the special-teams coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.