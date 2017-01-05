× Man robbed of iPhone at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — A man who thought he was going to sell an iPhone to a Mount Hope resident for $600 had that phone and another stolen at gunpoint, San Diego police said Thursday.

The suspect arranged to meet the seller of the iPhone on the front porch of a home on 41st Street near Market Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The victim showed the purported customer two iPhones, at which point the suspect pulled a gun and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t hand over both, Buttle said. The suspect then retreated back into the home.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available, but Buttle said the victim may be able to identify him.

On Monday, three men robbed a pizza delivery woman at gunpoint in the same block. The suspects claimed they had ordered the pizza the victim was delivering to an address on 41st Street then pulled a gun on her, according to San Diego police. They took the pizza and an order of chicken wings and fled.

32.712864 -117.106267