North Park water main break turns streets into rivers, homes flooded

SAN DIEGO -- A water main break flooded some homes and North Park streets early Thursday morning.

The 30-inch diameter, cast iron water main broke within North Park Community Park, near the intersection of Polk and Oregon streets. A hydraulics crew from the City's Public Utilities Department shut down the water main around 5:30 a.m.

The main is not directly connected to water meters, so no customers were without water. However, some customers may have low water pressure.

There are reports of water damage to some homes near the break, but the extent is not yet known. Property owners who have damage caused by the water main break can click here to file a claim with the City's Risk Management Department.

San Diego police officers closed off Idaho Street between University and Polk avenues, University Avenue between Idaho and Arizona streets, and Lincoln Avenue between Idaho and Hamilton streets around 3 a.m. The streets reopened around 6:30 a.m. Traffic should avoid the area if possible while repair work is being conducted.

It has not yet been estimated when repairs will be completed.