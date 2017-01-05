FOX 5 San Diego/Star Makeover Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
- HOW TO ENTER: Upload a picture of yourself via .jpeg format at fox5sandiego.com (click on the Contests tab) and fill out, accurately, the online entry form including your name, phone, email address and the neighborhood you live in, between 6:00 AM (PT) Monday, January 9, 2017 and 9:00 AM (PT) on Friday, January 13, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”) for your chance to a make-over and STAR branded makeup kit. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. Limit one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. The use of third-party software or web sites to participate is prohibited. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries, or difficulties in uploading or transmitting files. Entries, including uploaded photo images, become the property of FOX 5 and will not be returned
- SELECTION OF WINNER: On Friday, January 13 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., one (1) winner will be selected via computerized, random selection from all entries submitted as of the time of the drawing during the Sweepstakes Period, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. Sponsor will attempt to notify the selected winner by phone and/or email following the drawing. The selected winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if the selected winner (1) cannot be contacted/does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) does not comply with eligibility requirements; and/or (3) does not adhere to these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding.
- THE PRIZE: (1) Custom STAR branded beauty station equipped with a beauty chair, rolling silver storage kit, makeup, hair chalk, hair dryer, curlers and flatiron for styling. Winner will also receive a haircut, color and style at the discretion of the stylist. Value of prize is 1,250.00.
- PRIZE RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITATIONS: Winner must be available on Wednesday morning from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., January 18 to appear on the FOX 5 Morning News and be willing to go to salon of our choice for hair.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC, Tribune Media, FOX Network, other broadcast media (radio, television and cable), and of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies, are not eligible to enter or win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name and photo: By entering, each entrant: (1) grants permission, without further compensation, to KSWB, LLC (“FOX 5”) and its agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, home town, and uploaded photograph, for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes, (2) warrants that the entrant’s uploaded photo image is his/her original work, and that the entrant has all required permissions, rights and licenses from any persons and/or images depicted in the photo necessary for submission of the photo in this Sweepstakes and for Sponsors’ display of the image on FOX 5, if the entrant is chosen as a winner, and (3) agrees to defend, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsors, their parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, and their officers, directors, agents and employees, against any claim, loss or liability, including attorney’s fees, arising out of the submission or use of the photo image as authorized in these Official Rules.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, sponsor may, at their discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- By entering the Sweepstakes, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 Breaking News email alerts and all email news updates. To opt-out, go to the link on your breaking news email from FOX 5 and click on Unsubscribe. This sweepstakes is subject to FOX 5’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribunemedia.com/.
- Prize will be available immediately at the FOX 5 Studios. Winner should be prepared to take complete prize the day of appearance on FOX 5.
- Winner is responsible for state and federal taxes based on the value of the prize. Any prize valued over $600.00 is subject to reporting to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive Form 1090 at the end of 2017 to claim on taxes. Winner must provide station with W-9 completed before prize is allowed to be taken custody of.
- INTERNET: Sponsors are not responsible for network or computer malfunctions or errors or for computer viruses or for damage caused to any participant’s computer in accessing the sweepstakes website. If, for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event FOX 5 terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, FOX 5 will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick a winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained until March 31, 2017 at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on our web site, fox5sandiego.com.
- Winners List. For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the FOX 5 Makeover Sweepstakes, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111 no later than March 31, 2017. Winners’ names will not be posted on the FOX 5 website.
- Sponsor: KSWB FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.