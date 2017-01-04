Woman says restaurant owner fat-shamed her after bad Yelp review

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM, Calif. -- A Sacramento-area woman had no idea trying cheesesteak for the first time would put her at the center of a social media controversy.

Nicole Earp said after a friend took her to Wild Bill's Cheesesteaks in Folsom, Calif. she posted a review on Yelp complaining about the service, FOX 40 reported.

The two returned to the restaurant a second time and Earp didn't care for the food and updated her review. That's when the owner fired back on the restaurant review site, calling her and her friend "freaks," according to FOX 40.

"He messaged me more and then sent a very rude derogatory message to us calling us freaks and saying he didn't care about his customers," Earp said.

Earp then posted about her Yelp ordeal on Facebook and the restaurant owner responded. He posted a photo of Earp and her husband kissing on their wedding day and wrote, "Here she is enjoying a cheesesteak after complaining on Yelp," FOX 40 reported.

"I felt like he was trying to say I was fat. And that was hurtful," Earp told FOX 40. "And it felt like a violation that he took my wedding photo."

FOX40 reached out to the owner who said he wasn't available for comment, but his ex-wife who manages the restaurant came to his defense.

"He posted a picture of her in her wedding dress saying this was the person who basically lied about my business," Angel Roberts told the reporter. "I never saw him discriminating against her."

Roberts was working when Earp and her friend came in. She said they dramatized the experience and fears this negative attention will hurt business.

"You're effecting the lives of much more than trying to make a statement against the owner," Roberts said.

Roberts said she's sorry a customer feels hurt. Earp is just hoping the owner will learn to change his ways.

"You cant treat people like that as a business owner, especially under the name of your business, and expect people to still want to go to your establishment," Earp said.