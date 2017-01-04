Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is a dad

NEW YORK – Triple Crown winner American Pharoah became a dad.

The little colt is the first foal born to the legendary race horse, but he’s probably not the last. Since American Pharoah retired last year has been studded out more than 100 times.

His owner gets $200,000 for ever healthy baby born from each of those matings.

The colt was born at the Brookdale Farm in Kentucky on Tuesday morning.

“We happily announce the arrival of what is believed to be the first foal of the initial crop of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Born at 12:30am on January 3rd, the bay colt is the first foal of the maiden mare Kakadu,” Brookdale Farm posted on their Facebook page.

American Pharoah made history in 2015 when he became the 12th Triple Crown winner ever-dominating the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.