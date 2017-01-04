× Tiger Woods commits to playing Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods will play in the Farmers Insurance Open at the newly renovated Torrey Pines later this month.

It will be Woods’ first appearance in a full-sized tour event since August 2015. Once the world’s top golfer, Woods missed the San Diego stop on the PGA Tour last year.

Woods won the US Open at Torrey Pines in 2008 and has won there seven other times.

The tournament tees off on January 26 three weeks from Thursday.

