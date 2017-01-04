× See trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds HBO documentary

NEW YORK – Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died a day apart from each other, had a unique mother-daughter relationship and soon the world will bear witness to it through a documentary.

A documentary team followed the pair in 2014 and 2015 capturing their lives together and looking back at their past.

Read more: Billie Lourd breaks her silence with touching tribute to mother and grandmother

The trailer to the documentary was released Wednesday and shows clips of the chemistry between the two women. They were also seen expressing their concerns, whether it was Fisher, 60, talking about her mother’s health issues or Reynolds, 84, discussing her daughter’s bipolar disorder.

The Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher documentary premieres Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m. EST on HBO.