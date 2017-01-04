× San Diego soldier accounted for after 60 plus years

SAN DIEGO – A decorated war hero from North Park will soon return home. Army Major Jack Griffiths was captured 66 years ago when he was fighting in the Korean war. For their entire lives the family believed he was buried overseas, that is until now.

“All I had known his father had gone missing but that’s all anybody had really known,” said Michael Draper.

Draper is neighbor to Major Griffith’s son, Joe.

“I’ve known the Griffiths my entire life,” said Draper. “Joe’s Dad was the real deal.”

Army Major Jack Griffiths was a decorated soldier who fought in World War I and II. In 1949, he left his family behind for the Korean War, where he was captured. The Major never came home, he died in a war camp.

“He was interred in Camp 5 that was the name of it,” said Draper.

A month ago, a story of 60 years changed.

“It was like a gut punch,” said Draper. “Joe was visibly upset. He said his father’s remains were found.”

With that news, came the true story of what happened to Major Griffiths.

“He died of malnutrition and pneumonia so they were treated badly,” said Draper.

Griffiths died one year after his capture. He was buried in Camp 5 just like the family thought. In 1954, through “Operation Glory”, an exchange between the United Nations and Communist forces, remains of the war dead were recovered.

“Most of those bodies were returned to the US, but it was a jumble of bodies not identifiable,” said Draper.

At Hawaii’s Punchbowl, or National Cemetary of the Pacific, Griffith’s remains became known as X-14411.

In 2013, the grave where he was buried was exhumed and X-14411 was sent to the laboratory for analysis.

It wasn’t until 3 years later, through DNA matched to two sisters and a brother, it was revealed the remains known as X-14411 was that of Major Jack Griffiths.

“ They were able to say we’re 99% sure,” said Draper.

Jack’s son, Joe Griffiths was overwhelmed, he sent Mike to tell his Dad’s story to Fox 5.

“He said I can’t do it, I just can’t do it,” said Draper.

For almost his entire life, Joe only knew his father was missing.

“Joe had to become the person that he is without his father without even knowing where his father was,” explained Draper.

Now, not only does he have that answer, but more than 60 years later, Major Jack Griffiths is finally coming home.

“Someone who was essentially my Grandfather’s age to be found and all of that time, it’s crazy,” said Draper.

Major Griffiths will be buried at Fort Rosecrans, a ceremony scheduled for January 11th at 1pm.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said more than 80,000 Americans remain unaccounted for. 7,764 are from the Korean War. The United States is the only country that works daily to identify the unknown.