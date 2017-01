SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are looking for an armed man who attempted to rob a Home Depot and ran off Wednesday.

A robbery attempt was reported at Home Depot at 355 Marketplace Avenue in the Mountain View-area around 4:30 p.m., SDPD said. The gunman was last seen running into a drainage ditch and nearby riverbed.

Police were seen looking for him near an apartment complex on Nogal and 47th streets in the Lincoln Park neighborhood – not far from Home Depot.

No other information was provided.