Parolee sought by police jumps into San Diego River

SAN DIEGO -- A parolee sought by police jumped into the San Diego River Wednesday, then swam to a small island where he took refuge until he was apprehended.

With the help of lifeguards, the parolee was taken into custody after bolting from police in the 4,000 block of Sports Arena Boulevard around 10 a.m, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.

SkyFOX showed officers putting handcuffs on a man who appeared to be lying near the shoreline. The parolee was then put into an inflatable boat, taken back across the river and escorted to a squad car.

The man, who had several outstanding warrants, was apparently wearing a woman's wig.