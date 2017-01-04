× Owner of popular ranch faces child porn charges

SAN DIEGO – The owner of a popular Carmel Valley Ranch is facing child pornography charges.

Court documents obtained by Fox 5 News claim Christian Clews, owner of Clews Ranch, has been the subject of a two year federal child porn investigation.

The complaint details the charges against Clews, possession of child porn and distributing child porn across state lines and internationally.

COURT DOCUMENTS: Christian Clews Investigation (warning graphic details)

Investigators seized various electronic devices including a cell phone and computer from Clews’ residence.

“Subsequent examination and review revealed numerous child pornography image and video files on multiple electronic devices seized,” investigators stated in the documents.

The court documents provide graphic detail of what is seen on those files including porn with children as young as a toddler. One file also featured an animal.

Clews was arrested in October and as of Wednesday was jailed in the Metropolitan Corrections Center in downtown San Diego. He faces two federal counts of child pornography.