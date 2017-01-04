× Driver in deadly SR-94 crash has yet to come forward

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol officers are asking for help Wednesday after a Spring Valley man was hit and killed by a driver on state Route 94 on Sunday morning.

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened eastbound on SR- 94 near Kenwood Drive in Spring Valley around 1:30 a.m. on New Years Day.

Corey Anderson was a passenger in a Nissan Sentra that stopped in the median of SR-94. He had been in an argument with the driver, exited the car and walked onto the freeway where he was hit by a car, Pearlstein said.

CHP Officer Kevin Pearlstein said they are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the damaged vehicle to come forward.

“We believe it’s a small passenger vehicle. It should have front end damage and we believe that the driver possibly resides here in the Spring Valley area,” said Pearlstein. “If you see a small vehicle with fresh damage take a picture of the license plate send it to us. Let us do the follow up on it. Please don’t try and contact the person.”

“We’re checking businesses for surveillance footage on the possible around that timeline. We have a couple leads in place,” said Pearlstein.

The driver faces felony hit and run charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP office in El Cajon at 619-401-2000.