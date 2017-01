× Child struck by car in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO — A 6-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a vehicle at Briarwood and Paradise Valley roads in Bay Terraces early Wednesday.

The child was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. She was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

The driver remained at the scene of the accident.

