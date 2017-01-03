Woman dies from injuries in possible road rage crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A driver who crashed her car in Mira Mesa while apparently chasing another vehicle in a suspected case of road rage died Tuesday of her injuries.

The 24-year-old woman lost control of her westbound Scion while tailing a gray Toyota Camry at high speed on Mira Mesa Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police.

The car skidded across the roadway and into a center median, where it smashed into a pine tree. The other driver continued on and left the area.

The crash victim, whose name was not immediately released, suffered massive head trauma, broken ribs, fractured cervical vertebra, lacerations to her spleen and liver, and other internal injuries, police said.

Detectives located and questioned the second driver involved in the apparent rolling dispute, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said. It was not immediately clear if that person, whose name has not been released, might be cited or criminally charged in connection with the accident.