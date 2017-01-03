× SeaWorld unveils plans for tallest and fastest roller coaster

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego unveiled plans Tuesday for its tallest and fastest roller coaster.

The announcement comes just days before the park’s iconic killer whale show comes to an end.

Read More: SeaWorld’s final orca show is Sunday

The Electric Eel roller coaster – which is scheduled to open in summer 2018 – will offer riders the only upside-down view of Mission Bay.

“Electric Eel will bring a whole new level of excitement to SeaWorld in 2018,” said SeaWorld San Diego’s Park President Marilyn Hannes. “This new, first-of- its-kind coaster at SeaWorld will give riders the rare opportunity to feel what it’s like to move like an eel as they twist and flip along nearly 900 feet of undulating track.”

This adrenaline-pumping coaster will propel riders forward and backward as they speed through the ride’s station house accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour in seconds. Riders then rocket skyward nearly 150 feet where they will brave an inverted “heartline” roll and a twisting loop for an exciting feeling of airtime as riders crest the top before breathlessly returning to the station.

SeaWorld also plans to add three new major attractions in 2017: Ocean Explorer, the new Orca Encounter and the summer nighttime extravaganza Electric Ocean.

SeaWorld says the four new attractions will cap a two-year period of the most robust growth since the park’s opening more than half a century ago.

“The future is bright at SeaWorld and we remain committed to long-term investment,” said SeaWorld San Diego’s Park President Marilyn Hannes.

Electric Eel will join Manta and Journey to Atlantis as the third coaster-type ride experience at SeaWorld San Diego. It will be constructed on an approximately two-acre site on the eastern side of the park between the currently under-construction Ocean Explorer attraction and Journey to Atlantis.