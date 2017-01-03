× SeaWorld banks on new ride for attendance boost

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego announced a new attraction Tuesday scheduled to open next year — a roller coaster called “Electric Eel.”

The ride will be taller and faster than the theme park’s current two

roller coasters.

“The ride will let our guests experience the power and hunting techniques of this really unusual animal, the electric eel,” said Brian Morrow, Corporate Vice President of Theme Park Experience.

Morrow said the Electric Eel will propel riders forwards twice, backwards once, while reaching speeds of more than 60 miles per hour.

“They’ll end up with a 150 tall inverted roll over Mission Bay,” said Morrow.

“It’s out with the old and in with the new,” said Wendy Patrick, San Diego State College of Business Administration Lecturer. “Sea World over the last years, the only thing that took a plunge was attendance.”

Patrick said the plunge can be blamed on Blackfish Backlash, the controversial movie about the alleged abuse at the marine life park.

“That’s been a couple of years, but they’ve never fully recovered so what they’ve tried to do is go a different route,” said Patrick.

The route is now towards more entertainment, but with Southern California as the mecca for amusement parks, Patrick said there is a question of whether Sea World will sink or swim.

“Those parks take some of Sea World’s attendance because they offer more of an entertainment model,” said Patrick.

Sea World admits they’re banking on the Electric Eel to jumpstart a much needed recovery.

“This is how you fix it,” said Morrow. “This is how to reinvent the park and tell the new stories that the guests actually want to hear.”

Morrow said it does not mean the stories of the past, like Shamu’s are gone.

“They’re still going to be here, those whales aren’t going anywhere for many years to come,” said Morrow.

Morrow said it just means finding new way to tell the stories.

“It’s a very different, but important way.”

Electric Eel is scheduled to open summer of 2018. The ride will be the second phase of the park’s new Ocean Explorer attraction, scheduled to open this year.

The coaster will also offer non-riders a digital learning experience and Ocean Explorer will also offer a live eel habitat that is expected to include an extensive collection of moray eels.