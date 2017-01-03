SDSU receives 83K undergrad applications

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it received more than 83,000 undergraduate applications for the second year in a row, while Cal State San Marcos reported a new record total.

The SDSU application period for fall 2017 closed on Nov. 30 with 59,920 applications from prospective freshmen and 22,755 from transfer students. The numbers are similar to those of last year.

SDSU officials said around one-third of freshman applications will be accepted and about 5,000 new students will actually enroll. About one-quarter of transfer applications will be approved, with two-thirds of those showing up for class in August.

“The excellence of our academic programs and the opportunities for personal and professional development provided on our campus continue to attract an exceptionally large number of qualified applicants,” said SDSU President Elliot Hirshman. “The interest in SDSU is a credit to our hard- working and talented faculty and staff, our growing national reputation and the many accomplishments of our alumni and students.”

School officials said the most popular majors chosen by first-time freshman applicants were biology, nursing, psychology and business.

Cal State San Marcos received 16,352 applications from prospective freshmen — a 7.9 percent increase from the previous year and a 21.4 percent increase from the year before.

CSUSM also received 8,604 fall 2017 transfer applications, which is 0.3 percent fewer than last year but an 8.4 percent increase from transfer applications for fall 2015.

“It’s clear once again that CSUSM has distinguished itself as a first- choice institution,” said CSUSM President Karen Haynes. “Students from our region, California and beyond know that CSUSM is an academic community like no other that will prepare them for success while also offering opportunities for personal growth and leadership.”

Applicants can expect to receive acceptance notifications from CSUSM by the end of this month, and by March from SDSU.