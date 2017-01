× Man passes demand note in US Bank robbery

SAN DIEGO — Police were on the lookout for a man who they say robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Federal Boulevard. The suspect, who claimed he had a gun, walked in and handed a teller a demand note.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt.