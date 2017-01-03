Man carjacked at gunpoint in Talmadge

SAN DIEGO — A man on his way home from work was carjacked at gunpoint in the Talmadge area, police said Tuesday.

A man and a woman approached the victim as he was parking his Toyota Avalon along Estrella Avenue near Madison Avenue shortly before midnight. The female suspect pulled a gun and ordered the motorist out of his car, according to San Diego police.

Both suspects then hopped into the victim’s car and drove off, police said in a statement.

Police said the car was a white 1998 Toyota Avalon sedan with California license plate 7ELP315.