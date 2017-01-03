High-speed pursuit suspect injures officer in arrest scuffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- A motorist who allegedly crashed into a Border Patrol vehicle during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour through the East County was arrested after a scuffle with law enforcement officers, authorities said Tuesday.

A sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a swerving 2016 Dodge Challenger with no license plate on westbound Interstate 8 near Tavern Road in Alpine shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, but the driver, Deshante Hughey, 23, continued on, according to sheriff's Sgt. Alex Navarro.

The Challenger reached speeds of up to 130 mph and was seen weaving in and out of traffic, Navarro said.

The deputy called off the pursuit. Shortly afterward the Challenger struck a Border Patrol vehicle and spun out near the Los Coches Road exit. Hughey then drove the wrong way on the exit headed north on Los Coches Road, Navarro said.

Deputies briefly lost sight of the Challenger, but came upon it abandoned in the 9200 block of Los Coches Road in Lakeside.

Sheriff's department personnel and California Highway Patrol officers found Hughey hiding in a shed nearby, but he put up a fight and injured a CHP officer's hand before he was taken into custody, Navarro said.

Navarro said the suspect claimed to have a 7-year-old child with him, which prompted a search, but it was later determined the child had been with a caretaker the entire time.

Hughey was evaluated at a hospital before he was booked into jail on suspicion of hit and run, felony evading, assault and other charges, according to the sergeant.