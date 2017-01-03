Gunmen steal pizza, chicken wings from delivery driver

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police sought Tuesday three men who robbed a pizza delivery woman at gunpoint near the Mount Hope Cemetery.

The suspects claimed they had ordered the pizza the victim was delivering to an address in the 700 block of 41st Street around 8 p.m. Monday, then pulled a gun on her, according to San Diego police. They took the pizza and an order of chicken wings and fled.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available. The victim told police all three were men wearing sweatshirts and the gunman was tall and thin and another suspect was about 5 feet 9.