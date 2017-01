Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The final season of "Bones" premieres Tuesday night and picks up from a big cliffhanger from last season.

"Bones" star actress Emily Deschanel took time to talk to FOX 5's Raoul Martinez about the show's historic 12th and final season. Listen to their full interview as well as a message from her "TV daughter" Sunnie Pelant.

Don't forget to watch the season premiere of "Bones" at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 San Diego.