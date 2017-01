DA to oppose release of convicted murderer Betty Broderick

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office will oppose the release of convicted murderer Elizabeth “Betty” Broderick at her parole hearing Wednesday in Corona.

Broderick, now 69, was convicted in 1991 of the shooting deaths of her ex-husband, Daniel Broderick, and his new wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick, and was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.

She was denied parole at her first parole hearing in January 2010.

“Elizabeth Broderick remains an unreasonable risk of danger to society,” said District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis. “She still has not developed appropriate insight or remorse for these gruesome murders, which she committed with a callous disregard for human suffering.”

Betty Broderick illegally entered the victims’ home in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 1989. She used a key that she surreptitiously took from her daughter several weeks prior, crept up the stairs to the victims’ bedroom as they slept and unloaded her five-shot revolver into their bodies.

The victims dove for cover when she started firing. Three shots were direct hits, each of them fatal.

Her 44-year-old ex-husband fell off the bed after being shot in the back, while attempting to reach for the phone to call for help.

Broderick calmly walked around the bed, grabbed the phone, pulled it from the wall, and dumped it in the hallway out of reach. She was arrested later that day.

Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs will argue against her parole at Wednesday’s hearing at the California Institution for Women.

The parole board can either find Broderick suitable for parole and set a parole date or deny parole and set a further parole suitability hearing for three, five, seven, 10 or 15 years.