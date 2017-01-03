× Charles Manson taken from prison to hospital: sources

LOS ANGELES – Charles Manson was taken from a prison to a hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

A source told the newspaper that Manson was seriously ill, but no information was given about the medical issue.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials did not comment.

“We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons,” a representative for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told the Times.

Manson is serving a life sentence at Corcoran State Prison for conspiring to murder seven people during the “Manson family” killings in 1969.

This is a developing story.