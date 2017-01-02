Watch live: Bald eagles await birth of second eaglet

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thousands of people are watching and waiting for an eaglet to hatch in a nest in Fort Myers, Florida.

Two American bald eagles, Harriet and M-15, are awaiting the arrival of their second eaglet.

Two eggs were laid Nov. 22 and 25 and are closing in on the average 35-day incubation period. The first eaglet, E9, hatched Saturday morning.

Watch the live stream to witness the second eaglet’s birth!

The camera on the nest was first launched in October 2012. More than 16 million viewers watched as Harriet and her former partner Ozzie raised their two eaglets.