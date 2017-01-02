× SeaWorld’s final orca show is Sunday

SAN DIEGO – The iconic killer whale show at SeaWorld is coming to an end.

Sunday, January 8 will be the last run of One Ocean orca show at SeaWorld San Diego. The theme park advertised the 25 minute show on it’s website.

“This long-running show will close on Jan. 8, 2017, marking the final orca performance of its kind for our California audiences. Don’t miss your chance to share One Ocean in this final season.”

The end of the show comes after a long-running legal battle between regulators and animal rights groups and the theme park.

Earlier this year, SeaWorld’s request to expand their killer whale exhibit into a more educational experience for guests was granted, but at the same time they were ordered to stop their orca breeding program.