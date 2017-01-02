× Masked gunman robs Valencia Park grocery store employees

SAN DIEGO — A man wearing a black bandana over his face robbed a San Diego market, authorities said Monday.

It happened at 7:24 p.m. Sunday at the Division Market at 5402 Division Street, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The man held two store employees at gunpoint and demanded cash, Buttle said. He took an unknown amount of cash and ran from the store.

No injuries were reported, the officer said.

The suspect was identified as black or Hispanic, wearing a gray sweatshirt with red sleeves, a red hat and the black bandana covering his face.