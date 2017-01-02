× Hit-and-run crash in Mira Mesa sends woman to hospital

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are looking for a driver involved in a possible hit and run crash in Mira Mesa Monday that left a woman seriously injured.

A white car driven by a woman in her 20s was traveling westbound on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Aderman Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when she crashed into a tree in the center divider, police said.

SDPD told FOX 5 that the crash may have been a result of a hit-and-run. Officers are looking for the driver of a gray Toyota Camry.