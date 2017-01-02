Explosion blows out windows in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A small gas leak may have led to windows blowing out of a building in National City Monday.

Some of the damage caused during an explosion in National City.

People who live near the building on Harbison Avenue and Eighth Street called 911 after hearing an explosion around 4 p.m., National City fire Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez told San Diego Union Tribune. Firefighters determined there wasn't a fire, but that windows and walls were damaged.

A gas leak possibly ignited on the second floor of the building that was being renovated, the U-T reported.

No one was injured in the explosion.