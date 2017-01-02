Explosion blows out windows in National City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A small gas leak may have led to windows blowing out of a building in National City Monday.

People who live near the building on Harbison Avenue and Eighth Street called 911 after hearing an explosion around 4 p.m., National City fire Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez told San Diego Union Tribune. Firefighters determined there wasn't a fire, but that windows and walls were damaged.

A gas leak possibly ignited on the second floor of the building that was being renovated, the U-T reported.

No one was injured in the explosion.