× Cop shoots knife-wielding man who lunged at officers: El Cajon PD

EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon police officer shot a knife-wielding man who was walking in traffic, a police lieutenant said Monday.

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Second Street and Oakdale Avenue, according to El Cajon police Lt. Walt Miller.

Officers responding to a 911 call reportedly found the incoherent man standing in traffic. When they tried to talk to him, he pulled out a knife and started walking south toward Madison Avenue.

Officers twice used a stun gun on the man and reportedly struggled to get the knife out of his hands before he lunged at an officer and was shot.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area trauma center. His condition was not immediately known, Miller said.

“The officer involved in this shooting was wearing a body-worn camera at the time of this incident,” he said. “The footage from this camera has been retained as evidence pending further investigation.”

El Cajon police asked anyone with any information regarding the officer-involved shooting to call them at 619-579-3311.