Dog dies in North Park house fire, 10 people displaced

SAN DIEGO — Several people were displaced and a dog died after flames tore through a San Diego home early Monday.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. at 3075 Polk Avenue in North Park, fire officials said.

Firefighters put out the flames in 22 minutes, according to officials. One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and up to 10 residents were displaced. Two cats were rescued from the blaze.

A neighboring home was also damaged by the flames.

It is not yet known what caused the fire. The damage is estimated at more than $300,000.