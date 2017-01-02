Chargers: Coaching candidates must consider 2 locations

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Chargers officials held a news conference Monday, and while they talked about hiring a new coach, they did not reveal whether the team would be moving to Los Angeles or staying in America’s Finest City.

John Spanos, head of football operations, was asked what the candidates for the head coaching job would be told regarding where the team will be playing next season.

“Well, what we know right now it’s one of two locations and it’s, you know, an announcement that I don’t know when it’s going to come but I hope it’s coming soon, so I hopefully that resolves itself soon,” Spanos said.

“As far as when the announcement is made is out of my control. It’s not something I work day-to-day on.”

Spanos then tried to steer the focus of the news conference toward the search for a new coach, but reporters continued to ask about the relocation decision.

“I certainly appreciate and understand everyone wanting to know, so, I mean, I get where you’re coming from, but it’s nothing that I can control,” Spanos said. “I understand the fans want to know that, I want to know that too and again, I think it’s something we will know soon.”

General Manager Tom Telesco said the new Chargers head coach should be a teacher, a good communicator, a motivator and a leader.

On Sunday, the Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy less than two hours after the team finished its National Football League season with a 37-27 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers players held team meetings earlier in the then cleaned out their lockers at Chargers Park in Murphy Canyon.

The team has until Jan. 15 to announce whether it will move to Los Angeles this year, or stay in San Diego.