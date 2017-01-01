× Man dies in Lakeside fire possibly deliberately set

SAN DIEGO – One man died Sunday from injuries suffered in a Lakeside house fire that appears to have been set on purpose, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Lakeside deputies responded to investigate a house fire at 7:55 a.m., although the blaze had been extinguished, Sgt. Greg Hampton said. The address was not made available.

Hampton said the male victim, the home’s sole occupant, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The county Office of the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the man, whose identity was not available, Hampton said.

Hampton said there are no suspects at this time and the sheriff’s Bomb Arson unit is investigating.