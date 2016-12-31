Storm brings rain to county through New Year’s weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Saturday afternoon for San Diego County mountains, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday and lasting until 6 a.m. New Year's Day.

A fast-moving storm will bring widespread rain and snow levels dropping to 4,000 feet, causing hazardous travel conditions and possible travel disruptions on all mountain passes along Interstates 5, 8 and 15.

"Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving," the NWS said.

Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph will become west winds of 20 to 40 mph late in the evening and early Sunday morning.

More than an inch of rain had fallen on Palomar Mountain and in Descanso during a 48-hour period ending at noon Saturday. Other rainfall totals include .60 of an inch in La Mesa, .51 in Santee, .49 at Miramar Lake, .44 in Scripps Ranch, .38 in Escondido, .37 in Alpine, .22 in Lemon Grove, Valley Center and Dulzura, .06 in Fallbrook, .41 in Chula Vista and .28 in San Ysidro.