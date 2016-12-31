× Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River prompts warnings

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary after the recent rainfall and was still flowing Saturday morning, prompting the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health to expand a water contact closure.

“Observations today indicate northward moving ocean currents and contamination of ocean water at Imperial Beach is suspected,” a statement by DEH officials said.

“Signs warning of sewage contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.”

Updates on beach closure information are available at the DEH website, http://www.sdbeachinfo.com or at a 24-hour hotline at (619) 338-2073.