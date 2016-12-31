× Man shot three times in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO – A 49-year-old man was shot three times in the stomach in Valencia Park and the gunman is outstanding, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred at 9:29 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Brooks Huffman Plaza, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was hanging out in the area when the suspect walked up to him and fired, Heims said. The suspect then fled east on Brooks Huffman.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a light skinned Hispanic male, 6 feet 1 and 180 pounds, he said.

San Diego Police Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.