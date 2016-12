BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A crash involving dozens of vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 near Bakersfield Saturday morning left two people dead and several injured, KSFN reported.

The crash happened shortly after 10:40 a.m. on I-5 near the Highway 99 split.

Heavy fog was forecasted in the area earlier in the morning, according to KTXL.

Kern: Southbound Interstate 5 CLOSED just north of 99 junction, south of 166. Multi vehicle accident. No ETO — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) December 31, 2016

Check back for updates on this developing story.